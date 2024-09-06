Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Silicom worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicom during the first quarter worth $256,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SILC. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

SILC stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Silicom Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

