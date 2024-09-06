Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLN opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

