Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of SIFY stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

