Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading Down 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 426,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 434,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Atomic Uranium project consists of approximately of 50,440 contiguous acres in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan; and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

