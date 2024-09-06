Sidoti Csr Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Archrock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Archrock alerts:

AROC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. Archrock has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Archrock by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 110,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,753,000 after buying an additional 1,399,309 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 912,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 686,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 195,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.