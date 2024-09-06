Shopify (TSE:SHO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Argus raised Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

