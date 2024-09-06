Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.53. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Separately, Williams Trading lifted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

