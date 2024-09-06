Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CAF opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

