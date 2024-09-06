Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 6.9%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.50 and last traded at $128.65. Approximately 26,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 83,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.23.

SEZL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market cap of $737.59 million and a PE ratio of 57.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,500 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,697 shares of company stock valued at $19,315,455. Corporate insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

