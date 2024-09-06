SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.29. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SecureWorks shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 19,130 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 316,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

