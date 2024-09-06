SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $8.29. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. SecureWorks shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 19,130 shares traded.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.99.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
