SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

