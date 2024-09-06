SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.0 million-$82.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.2 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Friday.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
