Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is ETF Store Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

ETF Store Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,733 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

