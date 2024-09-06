Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Reduced by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHG stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

