Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises approximately 2.6% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

