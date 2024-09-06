Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Samsara Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Samsara has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $33,161.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,721,023.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,801,854 shares of company stock valued at $64,479,185. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

