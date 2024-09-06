Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a payout ratio of 85.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

RHP opened at $98.93 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,381.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.