Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives $11.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Bank of America began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised Runway Growth Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,532 shares in the company, valued at $707,140.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,140.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.62 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.08%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

