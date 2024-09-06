Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other Root news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $40.09 on Friday. Root has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 286.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

