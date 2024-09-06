Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 5.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Robex Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$401.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.

Featured Stories

