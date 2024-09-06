Reviewing Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) & Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and Alpha Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $2.03 billion 12.08 -$202.34 million ($0.51) -318.14 Alpha Technology Group $8.69 million 2.93 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 9 25 1 2.77 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zscaler and Alpha Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $217.41, suggesting a potential upside of 34.00%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -3.62% -5.84% -1.36% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zscaler beats Alpha Technology Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also provides Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across business applications, as well as provides an easy-to-understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company offers Posture Control solutions comprising Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and PaaS to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management that detects and remediates excessive or unused cloud permissions and enforces least privileged access without disrupting productivity; Infrastructure as Code (IaC), which analyzes IaC templates to identify misconfigurations and other security issues prior to deployment to cloud infrastructure; and Vulnerability Scanning and Data Loss Prevention solutions. Its platform modules include Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Log Servers. The company serves customers in airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Alpha Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.