REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Price Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.