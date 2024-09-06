REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
REV Group Price Performance
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. REV Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.59.
REV Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REV Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.