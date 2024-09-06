Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.90. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock worth $442,204. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

