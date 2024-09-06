Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0985 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $75.75 million and $639,748.22 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008535 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,969.91 or 0.99651133 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007915 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09726698 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $572,586.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

