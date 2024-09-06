Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 2,003,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,965,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $96,727.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,188,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,743,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,340,968 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

