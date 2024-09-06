Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $108,860.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,045. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

