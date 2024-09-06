Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of -139.33 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

