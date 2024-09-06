Range Financial Group LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $142.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a market capitalization of $393.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.