Range Financial Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,603,914 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 158,117 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

