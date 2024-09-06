Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.65

Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

