Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) COO Denise P. Carter Purchases 31,813 Shares

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) COO Denise P. Carter bought 31,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $24,814.14. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,731.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

QNRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.96.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

