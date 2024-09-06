Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.6 %

NX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.