Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 million.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $2.75 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

