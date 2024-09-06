Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Ally Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $62,869,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,252,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,182 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

