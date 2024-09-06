pzETH Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.47 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One pzETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,814.55 or 0.04973879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. pzETH has a total market capitalization of $47.47 million and $495,549.08 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 52,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. pzETH’s official website is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 52,245.95754742. The last known price of pzETH is 2,836.40313761 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,900.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

