Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 39,265 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $33.09.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $527.76 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,468,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,442 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 108.70% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $419,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

