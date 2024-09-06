PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $128.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

