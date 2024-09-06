Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $389,553.01

Proton (XPR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, Proton has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $389,553.01 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Proton Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,451,594,237 coins and its circulating supply is 26,522,335,248 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

