ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.73. 8,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 20,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

