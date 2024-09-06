ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Up 2.6%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.44 and last traded at $43.44. 3,861,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,810,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,822,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.