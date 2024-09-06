Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.31.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $132,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $342,088.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,468,671 shares in the company, valued at $97,975,042.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,675 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,468. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $55.38 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

