Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $42,485.90 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $42,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,094,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Sean Kiewiet sold 6,258 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $31,540.32.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,722 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $23,987.76.

On Monday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,519 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $37,970.95.

On Friday, July 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 875 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $4,383.75.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,365 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $6,825.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,804 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $14,020.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 28,501 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $147,635.18.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Articles

