PPL (NYSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.18

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.18 and last traded at $32.15, with a volume of 526586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,852 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after acquiring an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

