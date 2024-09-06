Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 3.8%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.65. 9,529,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,016,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Plug Power Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 80.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

