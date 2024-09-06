Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.23. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 2,096,587 shares.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $558.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.99.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
