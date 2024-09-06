Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Braze Price Performance

BRZE stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.07. Braze has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

