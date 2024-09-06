Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.
PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of PNFP opened at $96.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $99.90.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.
