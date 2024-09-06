Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $48,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $1,910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

