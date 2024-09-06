PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Acquires $999,448.00 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.84 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

