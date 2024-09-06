PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 0.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $93.44. 2,922,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,663,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America upgraded PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.78.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a return on equity of 48.14% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 149.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,600 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in PDD by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after buying an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PDD by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PDD by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.