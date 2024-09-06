PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Daniel Cho Sells 25,000 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Cho sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,421. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCB

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.